Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday.

Below is information you may need for each one.

Med Center Health 10K

In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus.

The schedule is as follows:

7:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk

8:10 a.m. – 10K Wheelchair Race

8:15 a.m. – Med Center Health 10K Classic

9:00 a.m. – Check in for Children’s Classic

9:30 a.m. – Race Course Closes

9:30 a.m. – Children’s Classic (grades 4th-6th)

9:45 a.m. – Children’s Classic (grades Kindergarten-3rd)

For a complete schedule, route and more information,

Harvest Festival

Downtown Harvest Festival After Party & Duncan Hines Days Launch Party, Saturday, October 15 at Gasper Brewery, 6-10pm.

Following the morning races, the City of Bowling Green will host its annual Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival from noon to 6 p.m.

Events will begin at the SOKY Marketplace Farmers Market at 10 a.m. and then will move to Fountain Square and Circus Square Parks.

Bourbon and Brewfest

Bourbon and Brewfest, presented by The Mint Gaming Hall, returns to the Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday as well.

Events include the Heaven Hill Distillery VIP Experience, which is a $90 ticket that begins at noon for early entry, includes 25 drink punches, all you can eat buffet, tastings and more.

Premium tickets are $65 and include a noon early entry, 25 drink punches, tasting lounge from noon to 1 p.m. and more.

General admission is $50 and allows a 1 p.m. entry and 20 drink punches.

For more information,

Sky Arts Film Festival

The inaugural Sky Arts Film Festival continues this weekend at the Capitol Theater in Bowling Green.

The following schedule is for Friday, Oct. 14

9 a.m. – noon – Registration

noon – 1:30 p.m. – “Ive Had My Good Day” Feature Film

1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Q&A w/ Filmmakers

1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – “Sweet Disaster” Feature Film

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – “Imagination Station” Short Film Block “W.U.B.L.O.”, 10:20 mins “TEXTURES”, 10:35 mins “A Gift For All Ages”, 34:58 mins

4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Q&A with Filmmakers

4:45 p.m. -6:30 p.m. – Dinner Break

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Land of Tomorrow” Feature Film

8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Q & A with Filmmakers

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – “Friday Night Frights” Short Film Block “Aquae Vitae”, 10 mins “Game Night: The Last Time I Play D&D”, 05:27 mins “The Witch Hunter’s Are Coming”, 09:59 mins “A Good Mother”, 04:00 mins “Death’s Gambit”, 06:30 mins “Fountain Axis”, 20 mins “Recovery of the Fallen”, 06:48 mins

9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Q&A w/ Filmmakers

Events pick back up on Saturday morning. The following is the schedule for Saturday, Oct. 15:

9 a.m. – noon – Registration

noon – 1:30 p.m. – Masterclass #1, How to Build a Cinema Camera, w/ Corey Allen

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – “Student Films #1″ Short Film Block “Sworn Secrecy”, 12:08mins “Plant”, 02:28 mins “Between the Lines”, 12:57 mins “Drops of Water”, 25 mins “RUMBLE”, 10 mins “The Search”, 22:47 mins “The Cleaners”, 07:05 mins “The Art of Joshua”, 03:08 mins

3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Q&A w/ Filmmakers

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – “The Grind” Short Film Block “Survival Job”, 12:28 mins “Pre-Existing”, 09:06 mins “Canaan Cox – Wish”, 02:40 mins “Que Dia es Hoy?”, 03:54 mins “Rudy Salgado – A Glass Breakfast Interview”, 15:49 mins “the Beach”, 36:52 mins

5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Q&A w/ Filmmakers

5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Dinner Break

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – “Love Conquers All” Short Film Block “Impetuous Attraction”, 02:53 mins “2 Psychos in a Pod”, 17:29 mins “For Hope”, 20 mins “Vultures”, 12:40 mins “Canaan Cox – As You Leave”, 04:10 mins “Follow You, Follow Me”, 10:19 mins “Permission”, 14:15 mins “The Desert King”, 16:08 mins

8:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Q & A with Filmmakers

9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Rhythm in the Darkness” Feature Film

10:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Q&A w/ Filmmakers

The following is the schedule for Sunday, Oct. 16

9 a.m. – noon – Registration

noon – 1:30 p.m. – “Student Films #2″ Short Film Block “Ahiraethian”, 02:40 mins “Why We Dive”, 07:42 mins “Happy Mombie’s Day”, 09:23 mins “Voice”, 07:24 mins “Honey Wants Blood”, 04:52 mins “Game Plan”, 07:43 mins “Underdogs”, 15 mins “Burning in Trial”, 26:38 mins

1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Q&A w/ Filmmakers

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Masterclass #2 – Script-writing with Award Winning Writer/Director Oualid Mouaness

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – “Giving Back” Short Film Block “Rooted”, 23:40 mins “Appalachian Voices”, 26:31 mins “Never Ask Why”, 19:40 mins “The Mark We Make”, 20:59 mins

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Q&A w/ Filmmakers

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Dinner Break

7 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. – “1982″ Feature Film

8:40 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Q&A with filmmakers

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Awards Ceremony

For more information and to purchase tickets,

