Dry and Breezy Conditions Expected for Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs today topped out around 70, however expect chilly conditions overnight with northerly winds in place. Morning lows Friday will start out in the mid to upper 30s. A burn ban still remains in effect with very dry and windy conditions still in place, despite Wednesday’s rains. Highs Friday will top out in the Mid 70s with Mostly Sunny Skies. Some very small chances at rain move in late Saturday and into Sunday, however these will not be significant events. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies each day with temps in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Much cooler weather arrives to start next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will fall short of 60 with morning lows falling into the lower 30s and upper 20s. A frost or possibly freeze is imminent Wednesday morning.

