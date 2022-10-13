Dry and Breezy Conditions Expected for Friday

Dry and Cooler Weather expected
Dry and Cooler Weather expected(none)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs today topped out around 70, however expect chilly conditions overnight with northerly winds in place.  Morning lows Friday will start out in the mid to upper 30s.  A burn ban still remains in effect with very dry and windy conditions still in place, despite Wednesday’s rains.  Highs Friday will top out in the Mid 70s with Mostly Sunny Skies.   Some very small chances at rain move in late Saturday and into Sunday, however these will not be significant events.  Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies each day with temps in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.  Much cooler weather arrives to start next week.  Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will fall short of 60 with morning lows falling into the lower 30s and upper 20s.  A frost or possibly freeze is imminent Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal collision on I-65 causes detour.
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Warren Co. Public School District is under federal investigation following a complaint of...
WCPS under federal investigation following complaint of alleged discrimination
Bowling Green residents respond to Scott Waste's new rules.
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville

Latest News

A dry and breezy Thursday
A dry and breezy Thursday
A dry and breezy Thursday
A dry and breezy Thursday
Another chance for some rain this weekend
Breezy and Cooler for Thursday!
Rain chances return this weekend
Breezy and Cooler for Thursday!