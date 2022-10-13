A dry and breezy Thursday

A dry and breezy Thursday
A dry and breezy Thursday
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s certainly an overcast start to Thursday for many of us! Temperatures are also starting off a bit cool in the 50s and low 60s, but at least we’re dry!

Expect breezy, cooler conditions with sunshine returning Thursday. Into the weekend, we’ll have another warmup followed by another cooldown with a frontal system arriving Sunday morning. Some scattered showers and thundershowers may accompany this system in the middle of our weekend. Highs climb into the upper 70s Saturday before MUCH cooler air dives in early next week. Highs will only reach the 50s to low 60s Monday through Wednesday with overnight lows in frost/freeze territory Monday and Tuesday nights!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURDSAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 69. Low 39. Winds W at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 74. Low 50. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Scattered showers and t/storms possible late. High 76. Low 56. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 49

Record High Today: 92 (1928)

Record Low Today: 26 (1909)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:12 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.20″

So Far This Month: 0.20″ (-1.23″)

So Far This Year: 35.70″ (-4.14″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

