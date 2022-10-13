Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide.

It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators.

Construction began on the home in 1847 by Andrew Jackson Caldwell. Every brick was handmade on site and local lumber was sourced to build the home. It gets its unique shape from Cardwell’s fear of severe storms, believing that the shape would cut strong winds hitting the structure.

During construction, in 1851, Cardwell’s daughter Mary Elizabeth was in the basement kitchen near the fireplace when an ember caught her dress on fire. She passed away in the home seven days after the incident and is buried in a small grave just behind the home. Visitors have reported seeing her in and around the home.

The home was completed by Cardwell in 1959.

Some of the most prevalent activity, however, comes from the building’s role during the Civil war. 1862 saw the beginning of Confederate occupation of the building. After the fall of Forts Henry and Donelson, Confederate forces evacuated Bowling Green, KY after 48-72 hours of artillery fire driving them south into Franklin along what is now 31W. The soldiers took refuge in Octagon Hall as one of the generals was the nephew of Andrew Jackson Cardwell.

On February 13, 1862, it is estimated that around 9,000 Confederates were in a camp established on the property. The basement of the building used to treat those that were wounded during the fight in Bowling Green. Many of those soldiers never left the grounds and their remains are still being found by people touring the grounds.

The Confederate occupation of Octagon Hall was short lived as Union soldiers were right behind them. When they arrived, they occupied the estate. However, Caldwell, being a Confederate sympathizer, had hiding places on the property where Confederate soldiers were hidden until the Union troops left.

In 2001, The Octagon Hall Foundation was formed and obtained the building. The foundation dedicated itself to the restoration and preservation of the only eight-sided house in Kentucky.

Despite its fame as a haunted site, there are still residents of the area that are not aware of the building’s history and notoriety. Barry “Bear” Gaunt, Executive Director of the Octagon Hall Museum says, “This house has stood here for over 175 years, and it is an amazing piece of property and I’m surprised still how people are finding out about it.”

The museum has displays of pictures taken by visitors containing unexplained images and welcomes visitors that are curious to bring their own equipment and investigate for themselves.

The museum is open for tours Wednesday through Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

