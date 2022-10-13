Officials investigating after Cave City park vandalized

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for answers after a local park in Cave City was vandalized and set on fire.

Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Cave City Fire was dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park in Cave City. Officials discovered that the playset and mulch were on fire.

The fire was put out and after further investigation, officials determined the park had been vandalized and say the fire was intentionally set.

According to officials, there were multiple obscene spray paint markings on the basketball court and along the playset as well. Additionally, the play equipment at the park was also tipped over.

Anybody with information, please contact the Cave City Police Department.

