Sherpherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11.

According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on I-65 near the 11-mile-marker.

Officials say that McConnell exited the right side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and struck a tree. Andrew McConnell was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Simpson County Coroners Office.

