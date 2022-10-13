SKYCTC campus in Glasgow receives #1 for best Registered Nursing program in KY, BG campus ranked #3

SKYCTC ranks number one and number three in nursing in KY
SKYCTC ranks number one and number three in nursing in KY(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has some big news!

The school was recently ranked number one and number three Best Registered Nursing programs in the state of Kentucky. The main campus in Bowling Green received the number three rank and the campus in Glasgow received the number one spot.

Each school’s ranking is based on the total overall NCLEX-RN pass rates, a national exam that all nursing students have to take to get a license to practice as a nurse.

Dr. Angie Harlan the Dean of Allied Health and Nursing at SKYCTC added that the school is excited to see the ranking and that it means a lot to their program.

“I think it’s a true testament to our nursing faculty here, she said, “Because they truly care and are passionate about making sure that our students are prepared for that national exam. But not only that, prepared to be the best nurse they can be, which we know, is much in need now.”

Dr. Harlan also spoke about the nursing shortages that are being seen across the country.

“You see postings all the time, you know, we have facilities calling a lot for nursing students,” she said, “We just accepted a class for January here and we’re actually proud to say we actually increase our enrollment, we had been probably about 50%, down here.”

The program in Glasgow started in 2008, with the program in Bowling Green starting a few years later, in 2013. Dr. Harlan also added that last year’s graduating class from Glasgow’s campus had every student pass on their first attempt on their exam.

To find out what other schools in Kentucky were ranked, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal collision on I-65 causes detour.
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Warren Co. Public School District is under federal investigation following a complaint of...
WCPS under federal investigation following complaint of alleged discrimination
Bowling Green residents respond to Scott Waste's new rules.
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with Scott Waste’s new rules, regulations
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville

Latest News

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'
VIDEO: Nominations being accepted for WCPS Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight
VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'
Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight
Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight
Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!
Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!