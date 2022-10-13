SKYCTC campus in Glasgow receives #1 for best Registered Nursing program in KY, BG campus ranked #3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has some big news!

The school was recently ranked number one and number three Best Registered Nursing programs in the state of Kentucky. The main campus in Bowling Green received the number three rank and the campus in Glasgow received the number one spot.

Each school’s ranking is based on the total overall NCLEX-RN pass rates, a national exam that all nursing students have to take to get a license to practice as a nurse.

Dr. Angie Harlan the Dean of Allied Health and Nursing at SKYCTC added that the school is excited to see the ranking and that it means a lot to their program.

“I think it’s a true testament to our nursing faculty here, she said, “Because they truly care and are passionate about making sure that our students are prepared for that national exam. But not only that, prepared to be the best nurse they can be, which we know, is much in need now.”

Dr. Harlan also spoke about the nursing shortages that are being seen across the country.

“You see postings all the time, you know, we have facilities calling a lot for nursing students,” she said, “We just accepted a class for January here and we’re actually proud to say we actually increase our enrollment, we had been probably about 50%, down here.”

The program in Glasgow started in 2008, with the program in Bowling Green starting a few years later, in 2013. Dr. Harlan also added that last year’s graduating class from Glasgow’s campus had every student pass on their first attempt on their exam.

