BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman

This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman, General Manager of Hilltopper Sports Properties and Development Chair for the JASCKY Board of Directors. Chris’ favorite thing about JA is “the impact JA has on grade school children that creates lasting impressions.” He also said, “My goal and main focus as the Development Chair for JA is to raise the awareness of the importance of Junior Achievement in South Central Kentucky to our community corporate partners.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

