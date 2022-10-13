US veteran killed in Ukraine ID’d by sister

Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho, died in Ukraine last week, his sister says.
Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho, died in Ukraine last week, his sister says.(Source: Jenny Partridge Corry/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. Army veteran and a father of five has been killed in Ukraine.

The State Department is only saying a U.S. citizen has died there.

But his sister has identified him as Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho.

The 34-year-old had been fighting alongside the Ukrainians since the end of April.

His sister said, “He thought he was fighting for a noble cause.”

But last week, when Partridge and some other men were clearing trenches in eastern Ukraine, they were ambushed by two Russian vehicles.

Partridge was shot in the head and died in the hospital Tuesday.

His body is on its way back to the U.S. and he’ll be buried in a VA cemetery in Idaho.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal collision on I-65 causes detour.
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Warren Co. Public School District is under federal investigation following a complaint of...
WCPS under federal investigation following complaint of alleged discrimination
Bowling Green residents respond to Scott Waste's new rules.
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with Scott Waste’s new rules, regulations
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'
VIDEO: Nominations being accepted for WCPS Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight
VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'