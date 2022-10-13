VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend

Each year, the tour highlights different historical figures from "The Barrens". Guest arrive at the museum, then shuttled to Glasgow municipal cemetery.
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night.

The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and free admission for children under five-years-old.

