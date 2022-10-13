VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night.
The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and free admission for children under five-years-old.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.