VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night.

The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and free admission for children under five-years-old.

