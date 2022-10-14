11-year-old bowls perfect 300 game

Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in North Dakota. (Source: KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – An 11-year-old bowling prodigy in North Dakota is rolling an impressive resume.

Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state, according to KFYR.

“I threw the ball, and my mind kind of blanked out just hoping it could hit the pins,” Tatum said. “When the last pin fell, I turned around -- I was super excited, and I just saw everybody cheering.”

Tatum said he started bowling for fun, but others quickly realized he had talent.

“Whenever I would throw a strike or have a good game, they would say, ‘That’s amazing! How do you do that?’” Tatum explained.

The 11-year-old said he started bowling in tournaments and usually rolls 30 games a week for practice.

His dad plays in an adult bowling league and says his team wishes they could recruit Tatum to the team.

