BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! It’s certainly cooler this morning than it has been the past few days. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 40s for much of our early morning, so make sure to grab the jacket on the way out!

Another dry and breezy day for Friday!

We’ll be warmer and pleasant this afternoon with highs back in the low to mid 70s. It’ll also be breezy though, winds could gust around 20-25mph at times later this afternoon! That being said, a fire weather warning is still in place for ALL of our viewing area due to low humidity values and continuous breezy winds. This will make it easy for any fires to easily turn widespread. On top of that, many of our counties are ALSO under a burn ban. The good news is that we’re tracking some showers mainly through Sunday morning, but it looks like we’re dry for the afternoon. We’re much cooler for next week, some frost will be possible through the overnights!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Breezy. High 74. Low 54. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray showers and t/storms possible late. High 73. Low 49. Winds SW at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers early. Then clouds with some sun. High 69. Low 41. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 94 (1930)

Record Low: 30 (1906)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.43″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-4.34″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (4325 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 3.8 (Low - Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.