Big Blue Madness returns to Rupp Arena

Kentucky fans pack Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the unofficial start to the wildcat basketball season, Big Blue Madness. Fans got their first look at this year’s team Friday night when the two-hour special returned to Rupp Arena.

Tickets for Big Blue Madness sold out within hours. This year also marked the return of the big blue campout for tickets. The campout was canceled the past two years due to Covid-19.

There is a lot of excitement for UK fans heading into this year. There is hope the Cats will make a drive for a ninth national championship.

“I grew up with this from the beginning, supported them good years and bad years no matter what,” said UK fan Darryl Maynard. “They’re my team no matter what.”

UK will return several star players from last season including Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Fatal collision on I-65 causes detour.
KSP give update on fatal I-65 wreck in Park City
Harvest Fest BG
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
Bowling Green residents respond to Scott Waste's new rules.
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Person killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified

Latest News

The fourth annual Harvest Fest in Bowling Green this weekend!
Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green
The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods...
With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?
How to save money during 40-year high inflation
With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?
Burn Bans still in effect in Warren Co. and surrounding areas
Burn Bans still in effect in Warren Co. and surrounding areas
It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans...
Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week