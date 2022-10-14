Big Blue Madness returns to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the unofficial start to the wildcat basketball season, Big Blue Madness. Fans got their first look at this year’s team Friday night when the two-hour special returned to Rupp Arena.

Tickets for Big Blue Madness sold out within hours. This year also marked the return of the big blue campout for tickets. The campout was canceled the past two years due to Covid-19.

There is a lot of excitement for UK fans heading into this year. There is hope the Cats will make a drive for a ninth national championship.

“I grew up with this from the beginning, supported them good years and bad years no matter what,” said UK fan Darryl Maynard. “They’re my team no matter what.”

UK will return several star players from last season including Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.