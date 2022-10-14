Bowling Green sweeps the 4th Region Boys and Girls Championship Games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green boys and girls soccer teams defeated the Greenwood boys and girls in the 4th Region Championship games to advance to their respective 2022 State Tournaments.

In the boy’s matchup, the Purples took a 1-0 lead after scoring in the 17th minute. Three minutes later, they were able to take advantage of the greenwood defense and put one in the back of the net.

The Gators weren’t going to down without a fight, after being rewarded with a penalty kick, they knocked one in to bring the deficit down to one.

After the break, the Purples looked to put the game away for good. Four minutes into the final half of play, Shukurani Makiwa is able to get behind the defense, finding the back of the net to put the Purples up 3-1.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Yaredi Yaredi slides it past the goalie, giving them a 4-1 lead and essentially putting the game on ice.

Greenwood would get a few shots on goal that looked like they would go in, but goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers showed his length, getting save after save to keep Bowling Greens lead in great shape.

Bowling Green advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

20 minutes away at Greenwood, the Lady Purples came away with the same result as the boys.

Neither the Lady Gators nor Lady Purples could inflict some damage on the scoreboard in the first half. However, once we reached the last 40 minutes it turned into a different game.

In the 43rd minute of the game...A long high kick by Breece Byrant found its way into the top right corner of the net to score the first point of the game. A minute later, senior Kayelee Maners punched it in and tied it up at one.

A few minutes later...the Lady Purples found themselves pressing against the Lady Gators’ defense. Off of a corner kick, the ball grazed a gator head and connected with the foot of senior Allison Cleaver and into the net, giving the advantage back to Bowling Green.

Bowling Green would end up taking this one 2-1 and advancing to the State Tournament for the second year in a row.

