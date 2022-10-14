Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The question on many Warren County resident’s minds: is the burn ban still in effect in our area? The answer is yes.

It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans due to the lack of rain here in recent weeks.

There was some precipitation in Warren County a few days ago, but it was not enough to lift the ban. This has definitely caused some frustration amongst residents in the community.

With possible rain expected on Sunday, October 16th, it could help the chances of the ban being lifted, but there is no guarantee of that happening. City officials are the ones in charge of implementing and lifting burn bans, so it is ultimately up to them to decide whether or not it is safe enough to have outdoor fires again.

Katie McKee, Public Information Office of the Bowling Green Fire Department, says that safety is the #1 priority when these bans are issued.

“We do not want any dry grassland. Again, we just want the community safe, so if there is any type of outside burn it does not take much to create that spark if it is a really dry area,” says McKee.

“Once there has been enough rainfall, that they deem it will be safe to have an outside burn, they will re-issue an order to let everybody know that they can do that again.”

McKee also went on to say that until we see some substantial rainfall, there is no end in sight for the burn ban in Warren and surrounding counties.

”I think it is all going to matter on rainfall and not necessarily the geographical area of the county,” says McKee.

“We just want to make sure the conditions are safe for our residents, that the ground is not dry, and that they are able to safely do any type of outside burn.”

The burn ban is still in effect until further notice. There are some possibilities for rain this weekend, but the chances are very slim.

