Sign ups for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree begins Monday Oct. 17th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas is just a few months away and the Salvation Army in Bowling Green is making preparations to help children in need this season.

Starting Monday, October 17, sign-ups for the Salvation Army’s Angel tree will begin.

“We want everybody to be able to celebrate Christmas together as a family,” Captain Monica Horton said, “We want to provide when there’s just such a great need in the community right now, with inflation, and just the prices of everything going up. It’s going to be harder this year for people to provide during those holidays.”

The program was created for children, ages zero to 12, and helps with providing clothing, toys, and various other items to local families in need. Their names and wish list are then put up on Christmas trees around the city in locations such as the mall and Walmart.

Last year the program helped over 1000 children with gifts for Christmas and wants to do the same, this year. The Salvation Army also wants to be sure families have access to the information and times to register.

“If any families in need have children, ages zero to 12, they can come here, and bring their ID and their birth certificates and verification of income, so we can verify that there is a need and their expenses,” Horton said, “Then we will get them all registered and find out their children’s sizes and that sort of thing.”

To sign your child up, visit the Bowling Green Salvation Army located at 401 W. Main Ave.

The organization is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and has additional hours next week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.

BG Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Flyer (Lauren McCally)

