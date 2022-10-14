A “Small” Chance of Rain This Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought lots of sunshine along with gusty SW winds. The wind stays a bit brisk this weekend, although temps will remain near average.

Staying mild through the weekend

Much of Saturday looks dry and mild with clouds moving through at times. A frontal system arrives this weekend with only a small chance for a few showers, mainly Saturday night into Sunday. We still need rain, but most places won’t get it this weekend.

Get ready for our COLDEST AIR of the Fall season next week! Highs Monday through Wednesday won’t get out of the 50s. Clear skies will set the stage for freezing temperatures each morning Tuesday through Thursday. A Hard Freeze (low temps <29) is likely for most Monday night, our first one of autumn. This spells the end of the growing season for 2022. Expect some moderation in temperatures late next week. No significant chance for rain is showing up beyond the weekend at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray shower possible late. High 75. Low 49. Winds W at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible early. Then clouds with some sun. High 69. Low 41. Winds SW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. High 56. Low 29. Winds NW at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 94 (1928)

Record Low: 29 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.46″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-4.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (4325 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 3.8 (Low - Ragweed)

