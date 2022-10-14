VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm to host 3rd annual ‘Rockin’ Trick or Treat’ at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Oct. 27th

Cyndi Crocker talks with Allie about the upcoming Rockin' Trick or Treat Event taking place at the Bowling Green Ballpark from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Oct. 27th
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be partnering up with WDNS FM D93 at the Bowling Green Ballpark to host this year’s ‘Rockin Trick or Treat’ on October 27th.

The event is free for the public and will feature between 50 to 60 businesses with tables handing out candy.

“The great thing about the ballpark is there’s plenty of room there,” Cyndi Crocker, a managing partner at Crocker Law Firm said, “I love that it’s a wheelchair-accessible place so we can have a really inclusive Halloween. I think we have everything there to make it just a really fun, stress-free Halloween event for the family.”

For more information on the event, visit its Facebook page.

