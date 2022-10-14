View from the Hill: Shaquille O’Neal set to take WKU’s South Lawn by storm as DJ Diesal prior to October 21st football game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hilltopper fans are in for a big treat on October 21st when Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, performs a pre-game concert on WKU’s South Lawn.

“The easiest way to say it is who doesn’t love Shaq?”

Performing as DJ Diesel, four-time NBA Champion and Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his show to WKU.

“He will be out here on South Lawn at five o’clock on Friday, October 21st and be a deejay and basically host the best tailgating party ever before a Friday night football game. "

Campus and Community Events Director Rachel Goodman says the concert will last for one hour, giving fans time to pack the stadium for WKU’s game against UAB.

“You’ll have the Topper Walk and the football team comes down Avenue of Champions, right after that Shaq will start, and then right after that you’ll roll right into the football game at 7.”

Goodman says Shaq’s visit was originally scheduled for last year but out of an abundance of caution, had to be postponed.

“Last year we had some spikes of COVID at the time we were gonna host him so it felt like a safer option to postpone.”

The top 50 Red Wave Point Holders will have guaranteed access to a VIP area in front of the stage and fans are encouraged to wear black to complement WKU’s blackout uniforms.

“Evidently he’s very interactive like he can not wait to meet Big Red. He will make our students and Big Red all a part of that show. It’s gonna be seven foot one inches of fun.”

Shaquille O’Neal is scheduled to take South Lawn by storm as DJ Diesel on Friday, October 21st at 5 pm.

