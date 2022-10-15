Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why.

From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.

“You can literally park over in the parking structure, and you can make your lap around downtown,” said Sarah Cline SoKY Marketplace’s director of operations.

There will be bouncy houses, food, live music, vendors, face painting and so much more. The live music will begin at 2p.m, and this year there will even be a haunted house.

SoKY Marketplace, director of operations, Sarah Cline even said that they have three times more vendors this year than they did the year before.

“All of downtown will be turned into an autumn extravaganza,” said Tess Norris, SoKY Marketplace Market Manager.

The Bowling Green Fire Department will even be in attendance to help drop 400 pounds worth of pumpkins from one of their fire trucks beginning at 12p.m. throughout the day every half hour.

“This is like our last big event of the year and it’s great seeing people that have hung out with us all throughout the season for everything that we’ve done,” said Cline.

SoKY marketplace has been getting in on the fun for three years now, and in honor of that, they will be hosting an afterparty at the Gasper Brewing Company, beginning at 7p.m.

“We try to add something every year to take it up a notch,” said Cline.

The Fall Artist Market, The Bourbon Brew Fest, and the Med Center 10k are just a few more events taking place on this busy Bowling Green weekend.

