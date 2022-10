BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We climb the ladder as district play is in full swing. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down Week 9 powerhouse 4A and 5A matchups in high school football.

FFN Week 9: Bowling Green rolls past Greenwood

Final

Bowling Green 35

Greenwood 7

FFN Week 9: Warren East with a 40-point run to win over ACS

Final

Warren East 40

Allen County-Scottsville 26

FFN Week 9: South Warren with a huge victory over Christian County

Final

South Warren 52

Christian County 14

FFN Week 9: Franklin-Simpson pulls out late victory over Warren Central

Final

Franklin-Simpson 35

Warren Central 20

