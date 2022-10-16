A Few Showers Possible Today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will stick around into much of our Sunday afternoon. A few showers are possible with perhaps a thundershower, but don’t expect much in the way of needed rainfall.

Any rainfall will be light (WBKO)

A frontal system passes through today with clouds along with scattered light showers. There could be an isolated thundershower, mainly east of Bowling Green. Rainfall amounts will be very light and won’t be enough to put a dent in our ongoing drought. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies clear tonight.

Get ready for our COLDEST AIR of the Fall season next week! Highs Monday through Wednesday won’t get out of the 50s. Clear skies will set the stage for freezing temperatures each morning Tuesday through Thursday. A Hard Freeze (low temps <29) is likely for most Monday night, our first one of autumn. This spells the end of the growing season for 2022. Expect some moderation in temperatures late next week. No significant chance for rain is showing up beyond the weekend at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy. High 70. Low 43. Winds SW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. High 56. Low 27. Winds NW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly. A Hard Freeze likely in the morning. High 52. Low 26. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 94 (1928)

Record Low: 29 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.46″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-4.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (4325 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 3.8 (Low - Ragweed)

