Ham and Harleys: Secret Allies Riding Club holding Thanksgiving food drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While bikers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, one Warren County riding club is hoping to change that.

The Secret Allies Riding Club is working this season to make Thanksgiving easier for families in need.

“We’re looking to get several types of food,” said The Secret Allies Riding Club Media Officer, John Carnahan. “We’re accepting all donations, we’re looking to do several guest gift baskets for the holidays.”

36 Thanksgiving gift baskets to be exact, meant to be dispersed in Warren and surrounding counties, to families in need.

“But the more we get, the more families we can help. The more families we can help, the better off everyone’s gonna be.”

The club is non-profit, meaning all donations will be going toward the baskets.

“We’re in dire need of turkeys, we’re in dire need of all food objects,” Carnahan said. “Monetary donations are accepted and will go to purchasing the turkeys for the family, or hams, or whatever needs to be done.”

Secret Allies hopes the drive, will change the perception of biker groups as a whole.

“We’re out here we’re riding our bikes, we’re going around the community, we’re doing stuff like this. We just want the public to know that we’re not here for the rough and tumble game, we’re not that bad of people,” Carnahan said.

And of course, help those around them.

“I don’t go hungry, I don’t think anybody else should go hungry.”

The Secret Allies Riding Club will be accepting donations at Short Stroke Tattoos, located at 100 Commerce Street in Franklin, Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.