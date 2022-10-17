Buggy vs vehicle crash sends four to the hospital including juveniles

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a horse and buggy collided with a vehicle Monday morning on Highway 1297 in Barren County.

According to police, three individuals were flown to a nearby hospital and one individual was transported by ambulance. All of the victims were passengers in the buggy and some were juveniles.

WBKO News is working to learn more information and will update this web story as more information is released.

