Community enjoys another successful Harvest Fest in downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Downtown Harvest Fest in Bowling Green was a success this year.

The festival took over downtown Bowling Green from Circus Square Park to Fountain Square Park and SOKY Marketplace.

With live music, food trucks and three times the amount of vendors as last year, many festival go-ers were able to indulge in it all.

SOKY Marketplace Director of Operations and Market Manager both agreed that the day was a hit and a great way for the community to come together to celebrate a new season.

”It’s like our first really big event after COVID and the tornados and it’s like we’ve kind of got to come together as a community not in a tragedy but to celebrate. Absolutely that’s the best way to put it,” said Sarah Cline and Tessa Norris.

The ladies said the vendors were selling out left and right and all the live music was fantastic. The pumpkin splat at Fountain Square Park was also a fan favorite.

After the Harvest Fest, SOKY Marketplace hosted an afterparty with Gasper Brewing Company that lasted until midnight.

