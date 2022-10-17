FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI has confirmed Monday morning that a search warrant was served at a farm property on Paschal Ballard Road owned by the Houck family.

Rogers was last seen July 3, 2015 while attending a party at the farm being searched today.

A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later.

Officials said Rogers was at a party with her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, and he is considered a main suspect in the case.

A red Chevrolet Impala belonging to Rogers was found the day she was reported missing. The vehicle had a flat tire and had been abandoned at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. Keys, phone, and a purse belonging to Rogers were still inside the car.

