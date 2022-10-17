BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a cool start to the morning, but get ready for even COLDER temperatures these next few days! ALL of our viewing area is under a freeze warning from 9pm tonight until 9am Tuesday.

Frost AND a light freeze is possible through the next few mornings!

All of southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky have good potential to see frost and a light freeze. These conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage outdoor plumbing. This pattern continues at least through the mid-week as overnight lows are expected to stay in the upper 20s. We warm up through Friday with highs back in the low 70s. The dry trend continues as well! We look dry through the next 7 days. This weekend will be pleasant with afternoon temperatures back in the mid and upper 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. High 56. Low 29. Winds NW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly. A Hard Freeze likely in the morning. High 52. Low 26. Winds NE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly. A Hard Freeze likely in the morning. High 56. Low 28. Winds N at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High Today: 90 (1917)

Record Low Today: 29 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 0.21″ (-1.69″)

So Far This Year: 35.71″ (-4.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

