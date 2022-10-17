Frost AND a light freeze is possible through the next few mornings!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a cool start to the morning, but get ready for even COLDER temperatures these next few days! ALL of our viewing area is under a freeze warning from 9pm tonight until 9am Tuesday.

Frost AND a light freeze is possible through the next few mornings!

All of southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky have good potential to see frost and a light freeze. These conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage outdoor plumbing. This pattern continues at least through the mid-week as overnight lows are expected to stay in the upper 20s. We warm up through Friday with highs back in the low 70s. The dry trend continues as well! We look dry through the next 7 days. This weekend will be pleasant with afternoon temperatures back in the mid and upper 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. High 56. Low 29. Winds NW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly. A Hard Freeze likely in the morning. High 52. Low 26. Winds NE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly. A Hard Freeze likely in the morning. High 56. Low 28. Winds N at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High Today: 90 (1917)

Record Low Today: 29 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 0.21″ (-1.69″)

So Far This Year: 35.71″ (-4.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
The display was vandalized, and police are looking for who's responsible.
Police searching for vandals who damaged officer memorial
Photos of Raven sit alongside a bottle, blanket and other items to remember her.
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
Jeremy Haydon and his son, Andrew
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
Accident
KSP investigates a fatal two vehicle collision in Meade Co.

Latest News

Frost AND a light freeze is possible through the next few mornings!
Frost AND a light freeze is possible through the next few mornings!
Any rainfall will be light
A Few Showers Possible Today
HARD FREEZES expected next week!
A “Small” Chance of Rain This Weekend
A "Small" Chance for Rain This Weekend
A "Small" Chance for Rain This Weekend