KSP investigates an injury collision with an on-duty Breckenridge Co. Deputy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Breckinridge Co. Sherriff’s Deputy was involved in a two-vehicle collision near US-60 and KY-86.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Deputy Tyler Hardin was travelling eastbound on US-60 in response to a call with his sirens and lights active.

Charles Board was driving a 2000, Ford F-150 when he pulled into Hardin’s path.

Board was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

Deputy Hardin was transported to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for evaluation and later released.

This collision is still under investigation.

