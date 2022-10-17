KSP investigates a fatal two vehicle collision in Meade Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday night around 9:45pm both vehicles were travelling eastbound on US-60 when a Suzuki motorcycle operated by a 17-year-old from new Albany, Indiana -collided- with a Nissan Titan, driven by a 24-year-old, Brandon Bailey.

Bailey attempted a left turn onto KY 1238, coming into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator was ejected upon collision and transported to Baptist Health Hardin.

The juvenile was pronounced dead by the Hardin Co. Coroners Office.

Bailey and the three other passengers reported no injuries.

This investigation remains open.

