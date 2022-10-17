Mayor Cooper, Titans to announce details on new stadium

Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans will hold a press conference on Monday regarding a new stadium.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans will announce the latest developments in the ongoing talks regarding a new stadium on Monday afternoon.

Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill will join Mayor Cooper at 2 p.m. on Monday to reveal the latest details on “a potential new stadium deal.”

The initial lease agreement for Nissan Stadium was signed in 1996 and required the city of Nashville to provide a “first-class” stadium until 2039. The stadium is in need of a massive overhaul in repairs to uphold this agreement, forcing Mayor Cooper to decide if the cost of a new stadium would be more feasible than repairing the existing structure.

Nissan Stadium opened in 1999 as the Tennessee Titans’ home and also plays home to Tennessee State University’s football team. Additionally, the Nissan Stadium has become a premier music venue with numerous artists performing on field stages over the years.

