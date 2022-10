Sports Connection 10/16 - Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re back from Fall Break and the powerhouse matchups only seem to get more intense. Lauren Floyd joins forces with Brian Webb to break down Week 9 of high school football as they are joined alongside Bowling Green Lady Purples golfers Macy Meisel and Hallie Simpson, as well as South Warren quarterback Bryce Button.

Sports Connection 10/16 - Macy Meisel and Hallie Simpson Interview

Sports Connection 10/16 - Bryce Button Interview

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.