‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a historic win against Alabama, Dolly Parton joined in on the celebration. She also took the time to respond to some rumors that had been circulating for weeks.

When ESPN announced College GameDay would be coming back to Knoxville for the much-anticipated matchup of Tennessee against Alabama, Vol fans from across the nation had many suggestions of who they wanted to be the celebrity picker.

University of Tennessee students had a special way of suggesting exactly who they wanted to be the Guest Picker. “We Want Queen Dolly” was painted across the Rock on the morning of Oct. 12.

UT Students painted the Rock on campus to show exactly who they wanted to be the Guest Picker for College Game Day. (WVLT News)

Unfortunately for Tennessee fans, Parton was not even in town.

“Nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there,” she said in a tweet the day after the win.

I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night. If I wasn't out of town it would have been a treat to have been there, and I heard there were some rumors that I would be. Nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there. GBO! 🧡 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 16, 2022

ESPN announced Peyton Manning would be the guest picker for the pregame show. The Sheriff was back in town to see the special win and smoke a few cigars to celebrate.

Tennessee had a record game against Alabama and jumped three spots in the AP Top 25 college football poll as a result.

