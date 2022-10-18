$2 million Power Ball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is 2 million dollars richer.

The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing.

This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize. The winning numbers for the October 17, 2022 drawing are 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25. The Power Play number is 3.

The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has 180 days from last night’s drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $508 million.

