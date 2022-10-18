The Chill Lingers into Wednesday!

Freeze Warning back up overnight
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday morning brought freezing temperatures to most areas, including Bowling Green! Our official low at the airport was 32°, marking our first freeze of Fall. Tonight will be cold yet again!

No rain expected for awhile

Unseasonably cool air continues into our Wednesday after a cold, frosty start. At least high temps will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 50s. Expect a good dose of sunshine Wednesday.

Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s on Friday... pushing 80 by Sunday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until the middle of next week at the soonest.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 58. Low 28. Winds W at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 64. Low 39. Winds SW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 73. Low 51. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 88 (2016)

Record Low: 27 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.21″ (-1.94″)

Yearly Precip: 35.71″ (-4.85″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 /Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Mold Count: Low (4477 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen: 2.1 (Low - Ragweed)

