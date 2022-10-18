Ellard named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After helping WKU to a 35-17 victory over rival Middle Tennessee Saturday night, punter Tom Ellard has been named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Ellard becomes the second WKU player to win a conference player of the week award this season after defensive back Kaleb Oliver was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in WKU’s win at Hawaii.

Against the Blue Raiders, Ellard helped WKU win the field position battle by totaling five punts for 233 yards. Ellard also connected on a 64-yard punt which set a new season and career high. The Australia native pinned MTSU inside its own 20-yard line twice on the day, setting up the defense to have one of its best outputs of the season.

Ellard and the rest of the Hilltoppers will hit the field next on Friday, Oct. 21, for a Friday night showdown against UAB. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

