Ellard named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week

Tom Ellard named C-USA Special Teams POTW after performance against MTSU
Tom Ellard named C-USA Special Teams POTW after performance against MTSU(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After helping WKU to a 35-17 victory over rival Middle Tennessee Saturday night, punter Tom Ellard has been named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Ellard becomes the second WKU player to win a conference player of the week award this season after defensive back Kaleb Oliver was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in WKU’s win at Hawaii.

Against the Blue Raiders, Ellard helped WKU win the field position battle by totaling five punts for 233 yards. Ellard also connected on a 64-yard punt which set a new season and career high. The Australia native pinned MTSU inside its own 20-yard line twice on the day, setting up the defense to have one of its best outputs of the season.

Ellard and the rest of the Hilltoppers will hit the field next on Friday, Oct. 21, for a Friday night showdown against UAB. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Buggy vs vehicle crash sends four to the hospital including juveniles
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
Accident
KSP investigates a fatal two vehicle collision in Meade Co.

Latest News

Katie Isenbarger earns C-USA Defensive POTW
Isenbarger earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week
Tops now lead the all-time series with a victory over MTSU
Tops now lead the all-time series with a victory over MTSU
Nissan Stadium will be demolished under a new proposal by Tennessee Titans and Metro Nashville...
New Tennessee Titans stadium could be ready by 2026 season, officials say
Reed finds Joshua Simon wide open in the end zone to make the score 28-10 for WKU
WKU claims superiority in 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with 35-17 win over MTSU