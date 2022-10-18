Isenbarger earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) - Conference USA announced volleyball’s weekly award winners Monday, after WKU took a perfect weekend in wins over North Texas and UTEP on the road, marking the Hilltoppers’ 51st consecutive regular season conference victory. Adding 11 blocks over the weekend, middle hitter Katie Isenbarger was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Leading WKU with 84.0 blocks on the season, the fifth-year tallied eight blocks at the net against North Texas on Friday, including two solo stuff blocks in the 3-1 win. Isenbarger grabbed three more at UTEP, now averaging 1.20 blocks a set.

Heading East, the Hilltoppers travel to Charlotte to take on the 49ers Friday, October 21. First serve is set for 5 p.m. CT, with streaming available for viewership on ESPN+.

