Kentucky Department of Education releases accountability data from 2021-2022 school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Education released the state accountability data from the 2021-2022 school year. These reports are required federally under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The new accountability system uses multiple academic and school measures to report performance of schools and districts across the state. This year’s assessment will feature the state’s new color-coded accountability system instead of the 5-star system used in previous years. Due to educational interruptions during the pandemic, this is the first report that cannot be compared to previous years and will be used as a baseline for some districts moving forward.

Reports can be found at Department of Education’s website.

Local school districts are excited about the release of this data and plan to use it in their educational strategies going forward. The reports will serve as a baseline for districts to measure their progress in future school years.

Bowling Green ISD held a meeting to review the data from the district and their plans on moving forward.

Gary Fields, Superintendent of Bowling Green Independent Schools, acknowledges that the assessment data was taken as the district was in a pandemic and hit by the tornadoes in December. He credits school staff members and the community for keeping their students on track with their education. “We don’t always move forward as fast as we would like because we have roadblocks like pandemics and tornadoes but we kept moving forward,” he said. “I think it’s a real credit to the educators in this community in all roles from our cafeteria workers to our bus drivers who kept pushing forward for our kids so we’re coming out the other side of this.”

Director of Instructional Programs for BGISD, Elisa Beth Brown, says that the teachers are making instructional adjustments to fill in educational gaps they are finding due to the interruptions in the educational progress the area has faced over the past couple of years. She praises teachers for being able to help students achieve the grade level expectations are that students still have to meet.

Warren County Public Schools released a statement about the report card and how they will use the information to improve learning for their students.

“At Warren County Public Schools, we use state assessment data as a snapshot of information to guide us as we address our students’ individual learning needs. We continue to remain focused on expanding learning and leadership growth opportunities for our 18,000+ students as we strive to prepare them for postsecondary success,” reports Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools. “After the past two years of interrupted learning, I am extremely proud of our exceptional team of 3,000 employees at WCPS who went above and beyond daily to minimize the impact of interrupted learning and I am thankful for their continued commitment to supporting our students’ academic, social and emotional needs. These results validate the importance of providing in-person instruction and the extraordinary efforts taken to keep our schools open for our students and families.”

Parents can also find the data on the district websites, as well as individual results from each school.

