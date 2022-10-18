Lady Purples soccer advances to second round of KHSAA state tournament

Bowling Green girls' soccer advances in state tournament
Bowling Green girls' soccer advances in state tournament(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kicking off in the first round of the KHSAA girls’ soccer state tournament, the Bowling Green Lady Purples on their home field going head-to-head with region two winner Henderson County.

Bowling Green lost in the first round of the tournament last year, while Henderson made it to the semi-finals.

It was NIL-NIL up until the 21st minute when the Lady Purples took a 2-NIL lead with back-to-back goals by Zippi Willgruber.

Bowling Green took the two-score lead into the half and came out with a 3-NIL victory over Henderson County to move on to the second round.

The Lady Purples will face number-one-ranked South Oldham on Thursday.

