Lady Purples soccer advances to second round of KHSAA state tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kicking off in the first round of the KHSAA girls’ soccer state tournament, the Bowling Green Lady Purples on their home field going head-to-head with region two winner Henderson County.

Bowling Green lost in the first round of the tournament last year, while Henderson made it to the semi-finals.

It was NIL-NIL up until the 21st minute when the Lady Purples took a 2-NIL lead with back-to-back goals by Zippi Willgruber.

Bowling Green took the two-score lead into the half and came out with a 3-NIL victory over Henderson County to move on to the second round.

The Lady Purples will face number-one-ranked South Oldham on Thursday.

