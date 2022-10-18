Lady Purples soccer advances to second round of KHSAA state tournament
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kicking off in the first round of the KHSAA girls’ soccer state tournament, the Bowling Green Lady Purples on their home field going head-to-head with region two winner Henderson County.
Bowling Green lost in the first round of the tournament last year, while Henderson made it to the semi-finals.
It was NIL-NIL up until the 21st minute when the Lady Purples took a 2-NIL lead with back-to-back goals by Zippi Willgruber.
Bowling Green took the two-score lead into the half and came out with a 3-NIL victory over Henderson County to move on to the second round.
The Lady Purples will face number-one-ranked South Oldham on Thursday.
