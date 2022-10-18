Man injured after single-vehicle crash in Barren County

Barren Co. Sheriff's Office
Barren Co. Sheriff's Office(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Carl Vincent of Glasgow was operating a 2011 Lincoln on Scottsville Road in Barren County when a witness on scene stated they observed the vehicle swerving on the roadway, officials said.

Vincent then reportedly struck the right side guard rail causing it to careen across the center line in front of them, where it then struck the left side guardrail of the roadway.

The car landed down a hill about 30 feet from the roadway. Vincent was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital and later transferred to UofL for his injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

