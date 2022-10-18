Ohio County issues Water Boil Advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents in Ohio County are under a water boil advisory.

Dry conditions and shifting of the ground caused two major water leaks over the weekend. Ohio County Water Department spent over 30 hours repairing the damage. Employees from the department all pitched in to have the repairs completed, and even had previous employees and retirees assist in the effort.

However, after major repairs, there may be contaminants in the water supply due to pressure loss and materials entering the system. Samples were taken after the repairs and sent for testing. In the meantime, residents should boil water as a safety precaution.

Eric Hickman, General Manager of the Ohio County Water Department, said “We should know by lunchtime tomorrow whether or not we can lift that boil water advisory.”

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates and details when they become available.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.