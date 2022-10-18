Online application process now open for tornado-damaged small businesses

By City of Bowling Green
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green wants to help tornado-damaged small businesses recover and rebuild.

The online application process has opened for small businesses to apply for the tornado relief program.

On March 15, the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners authorized this program to give up to a 100% rebate on the City only portion of Property Tax for commercial property and/or City Net Profit to help provide relief to small businesses that were negatively impacted by the December tornadoes.

The first step any business owner should take is to confirm eligibility. Go to: https://www.bgky.org/small-business-tornado-relief-program and click on the tornado relief map button to see if your business was in the path of the Dec. 11, 2021 tornadoes.

To qualify, you must have a current City of Bowling Green Business registration and not be delinquent in payment of taxes or fees (either occupational or property taxes) owed to the City of Bowling Green when you apply.

You must be a rental property owner/business registered with the City on or before Dec. 11, 2021. The property must be commercial.

You have until Dec. 31, 2023 to apply for this relief. You may only apply once prior to the deadline. No late applications will be considered. Applications will only be accepted online.

You must be able to demonstrate that the business was negatively impacted by the tornadoes. Only businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees are eligible.

Applications cannot be resubmitted if denied, please carefully review eligibility.

This relief, if granted, is for a five-year period.

