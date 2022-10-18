Over the counter hearing aids available in stores

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Adults with mild to moderate hearing impairment can now buy hearing aids over the counter without an exam or prescription.

A recent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August made it possible for the devices to be sold in stores without consulting a physician. This means that there is no need to have an exam, get a prescription, or be fitted for a hearing aid by an audiologist.

The new guidelines by the FDA have standards for safety, labeling, volume control, and effectiveness.

Greg Thompson, NBC-HIS, is the owner and manager of several Kentucky locations for Miracle Ear Hearing Center.

Thompson, who serves on the Board of Governors of the International Hearing Society, says he is excited about the availability of over the counter options.

“It’s a way for people with mild hearing loss to get started,” Thompson told WBKO News. “The key to keeping the brain healthy is early treatment, so people with mild hearing loss get started but also know you need a pro. You need a professional in your journey.”

The difference between over-the-counter hearing aids and traditional hearing aids fitted by a professional can make a difference in long-term relief, experts say.

Improperly adjusted devices can worsen hearing loss over time, so it is recommended to get regular hearing tests to monitor progress.

According to Boys Town National Research Hospital, mild and moderate hearing loss is described as:

Mild Hearing Loss: 25-40 dB - Difficulty hearing and understanding quiet/soft conversations, especially situations with a lot of background noise (restaurants, classrooms, etc.)

Moderate Hearing Loss: 40-60 dB - Difficulty understanding speech, higher volume levels are required for hearing TV and radio

Retail hearing aids are not recommended for children or people with severe hearing impairment.

Thompson said that an advantage to having a professionally supplied hearing aid is consistent support given by providers. “In our office, we see our patients every four months for regular check ups and cleanings,” he says. Patients cannot see what is going on in their own ears and sometimes hearing loss can be related to a physical issue.

Providers understand that the price of multiple visits and adjustments can be expensive which gives OTC devices a price advantage.

Savings to the consumer, according to the White House, are estimated to be around $3,000 buying the over-the-counter devices.

Consumers will be faced with many options when purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids. Retailers such as Walgreens, Walmart, Best Buy, and many more will offer different brands for various prices. It is up to the consumer to research which device is right for them.

