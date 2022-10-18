Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter

Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Warren County Tuesday morning in connection to the death of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden on Sept 30.

Daquanna Bowden was found dead in Damian Bowden’s apartment on Scottsville Road on Sept. 9.

Several days later, authorities began searching for Bowden along with Daquanna’a car.

Meanwhile, Daquanna’s vehicle was recovered by the Metro Nashville Police Department Sept. 23, officials said. Inside the car, officials located evidence that further connected Damian to the murder of his daughter, according to police.

Damian Bowden is also charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Arrest warrant issued for man who allegedly murdered daughter

