Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest

Jeremy W. Raines, 32 of Cave City
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint that led to the arrest of a Cave City man.

Upon making contact with the suspect, Jeremy Raines, officers confirmed that he had taken items from the store and found Marijuana and Methamphetamine on his person, police say.

Police also learned that Raines had an active warrant for his arrest.

32-year-old Jeremy W. Raines of Cave City Ky. was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • TBUT Or DISP Shoplifting
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Raines was taken to the Barren County Jail.

