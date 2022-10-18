Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint that led to the arrest of a Cave City man.

Upon making contact with the suspect, Jeremy Raines, officers confirmed that he had taken items from the store and found Marijuana and Methamphetamine on his person, police say.

Police also learned that Raines had an active warrant for his arrest.

32-year-old Jeremy W. Raines of Cave City Ky. was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana

TBUT Or DISP Shoplifting

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Raines was taken to the Barren County Jail.

