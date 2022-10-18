Sunny and chilly for today

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a bitterly cold start to the day. Many of us are seeing the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures stay in the 30s for much of our morning so grab the jacket this AM!

The coldest air of the fall season so far is settling in. We will have several straight nights of freezing temperatures through midweek. This will mark the end of our growing season. Protect any frost or freeze-sensitive plants, and unhook any garden hoses. Despite lots of sunshine, afternoon readings will only top out in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s by the start of the weekend... pushing 80 by Monday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until early next week at the soonest.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 52. Low 28. Winds NW at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 56. Low 28. Winds N at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 64. Low 39. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High Today: 90 (1917)

Record Low Today: 29 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 0.21″ (-1.69″)

So Far This Year: 35.71″ (-4.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

