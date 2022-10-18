Titans stadium changing landscape of East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Titan’s new stadium is part of the larger East Bank Development Plan that’s completely changing the landscape on that side of the Cumberland River.

The project is looking to add housing, parks and businesses to the waterfront that’s currently just parking lots outside Nissan Stadium. Mayor John Cooper said this new football stadium will also bring transit stops and more to the area.

Cooper said the goal is to build affordable housing, hotels and an entertainment district around the new stadium without demolishing anything other than the current football stadium.

That, of course, means there will be a lot more construction in the area, but Cooper said that is a side effect of the needed growth.

“Our decision is not really whether are we going to grow or not,” Cooper said. “Our decision is can we grow well. Can we grow into being a better city that serves us better, and have the smart growth plan that allows us to do that.”

Cooper said the new boulevard in the East Bank will help reduce traffic on Interstate 24 and the transit stop will make getting to and from games easier.

Comfort Inn General Manager Steven Collier said being right across the street from Nissan Stadium is a big selling point. They are sold out for almost every Titans game and concert that’s held at the current stadium and expect that to continue with the new stadium.

“We are super excited, and we think it is going to be great for the neighborhood and really good for Nashville,” Collier said. “Expanding Nashville to this side of the river, I think it is going to be great for all of the existing businesses on this side of the Cumberland River.”

Collier said they are ready for the new entertainment district that will be built around the Titans stadium with newly renovated rooms and other amenities, like a guitar-shaped pool, that will give them a chance to compete with other hotels set to be built in the area.

“We are really looking forward to giving our guests more options on food and places to be able to shop,” Collier said.

One of the big selling points for local businesses is the possibility of hosting a Super Bowl, Final Four or any other major event at the new indoor stadium. Five Points food truck owner Charlie Zelaya said he is excited for the growth opportunities that will come to the area.

“We get a lot of people that go to concerts, events, and everybody just flows over to the outskirts of downtown Nashville,” Zelaya said. “I think it affects us in a positive way, so I think it is really good for us and the city of Nashville.”

Metro Council still has to give the stadium deal a final approval. Cooper said the city is hoping to break ground in Fall 2023 for the stadium to open for the 2026 NFL season.

The rest of the East Bank development is expected to be completed over the next decade.

