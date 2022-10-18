Titans stadium changing landscape of East Nashville


The new stadium is part of the East Bank plan that will add housing, parks and businesses to the area currently filled with parking lots.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Titan’s new stadium is part of the larger East Bank Development Plan that’s completely changing the landscape on that side of the Cumberland River.

The project is looking to add housing, parks and businesses to the waterfront that’s currently just parking lots outside Nissan Stadium. Mayor John Cooper said this new football stadium will also bring transit stops and more to the area.

Cooper said the goal is to build affordable housing, hotels and an entertainment district around the new stadium without demolishing anything other than the current football stadium.

That, of course, means there will be a lot more construction in the area, but Cooper said that is a side effect of the needed growth.

“Our decision is not really whether are we going to grow or not,” Cooper said. “Our decision is can we grow well. Can we grow into being a better city that serves us better, and have the smart growth plan that allows us to do that.”

Cooper said the new boulevard in the East Bank will help reduce traffic on Interstate 24 and the transit stop will make getting to and from games easier.

Comfort Inn General Manager Steven Collier said being right across the street from Nissan Stadium is a big selling point. They are sold out for almost every Titans game and concert that’s held at the current stadium and expect that to continue with the new stadium.

“We are super excited, and we think it is going to be great for the neighborhood and really good for Nashville,” Collier said. “Expanding Nashville to this side of the river, I think it is going to be great for all of the existing businesses on this side of the Cumberland River.”

Collier said they are ready for the new entertainment district that will be built around the Titans stadium with newly renovated rooms and other amenities, like a guitar-shaped pool, that will give them a chance to compete with other hotels set to be built in the area.

“We are really looking forward to giving our guests more options on food and places to be able to shop,” Collier said.

One of the big selling points for local businesses is the possibility of hosting a Super Bowl, Final Four or any other major event at the new indoor stadium. Five Points food truck owner Charlie Zelaya said he is excited for the growth opportunities that will come to the area.

“We get a lot of people that go to concerts, events, and everybody just flows over to the outskirts of downtown Nashville,” Zelaya said. “I think it affects us in a positive way, so I think it is really good for us and the city of Nashville.”

Metro Council still has to give the stadium deal a final approval. Cooper said the city is hoping to break ground in Fall 2023 for the stadium to open for the 2026 NFL season.

The rest of the East Bank development is expected to be completed over the next decade.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Buggy vs vehicle crash sends four to the hospital including juveniles
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors

Latest News

Howard Bailey, a member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee, sits down with Allie to talk...
VIDEO: MLK Black Achievers Banquet taking place Oct. 22
Howard Bailey, a member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee, sits down with Allie to talk...
MLK Black Achievers Banquet will be held at the State Street Baptist Church downtown BG, Oct. 22nd
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
Kentucky Department of Education releases 2022 school report card data
Four injured in vehicle v. buggy collision in Barren County
Four injured in vehicle v. buggy collision in Barren County