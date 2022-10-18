VIDEO: MLK Black Achievers Banquet taking place Oct. 22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 MLK Black Achievers Banquet will be happening Saturday, Oct 22 at 5 p.m. at the State Street Baptist Church.

“The primary purpose is that we recognize some individuals in our community that otherwise would go unnoticed, outside of their immediate areas of responsibilities and profession,” Howard Bailey, a Member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee said.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Housing Authority Learning Center, as well as at the Human Rights Commission Office.

