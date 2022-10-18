Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water honored for excellence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District, and Butler County Water System received top honor at the seventh annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in Marco Island, Florida last month presented by Frost & Sullivan.

The award recognizes utilities and municipalities using innovative products and services to minimize electric, gas, and water waste.

Serving a combined 40,800 residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial customers throughout 2,110 miles of distribution main – Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water were recognized for their collaboration to reduce water loss water and improve connectivity throughout their service areas.

“Our team was proud to accept this award. The team began the implementation of modernizing water meter reads in all three water districts four years ago with Itron,” stated Jacob Cuarta, General Manager. “Automated Meter Reading (AMR) and leak detection technology enabled employees to read meters remotely, safely, and accurately via wireless signals. Advanced acoustical leak sensors were strategically placed to assist in identifying leaks in main lines and services before potential major interruptions.”

Since October 2018, the leak sensors have saved the water districts over 76 million gallons of water and over 20.6 million gallons for customers. The deployment of both AMR and AMI systems will continue to reduce meter reading costs, increase billing accuracy, enhance customer service and reduce water loss for Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water.

“Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water installed a combined 13,600 Itron acoustic leak sensors that are seamlessly integrated with the AMR and AMI system,” Cuarta added. “Since the commencement of this project, we have detected 371 leaks (equivalent to 76 million gallons of water) and have been able to notify 916 customers about leakage problems at the customer end. Savings from non-revenue water can be used for financing further infrastructure development that will serve the community as a whole.”

As part of the selection process, Frost & Sullivan conducted in-depth research and interviews and evaluated utilities against industry best practices and the decision criteria, including societal impact and business impact for each category. Indicators for societal impact included improving customer awareness and participation, enabling behavioral change to reduce waste through customer engagement and technology-driven programs, and yielding impressive waste reduction results that benefit the overall served community. Indicators for business impact included drafting a clear vision to address excessive waste through technology implementation, achieving operational effectiveness as a result of a successful strategy for sustainability, and strengthening a utility’s brand image as a leader for sustainability.

About Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water

Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water are public water utilities serving more than a combined 40,800 customers and transporting over 10 million gallons a day throughout the three-county region. There are over 2,110 miles of water mains in the service areas, which span a total of 1,300 square miles.

Warren County Water District

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today’s market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely, and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters, and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas, and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

