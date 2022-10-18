Water main break causes partial closure to Bypass
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are on scene of a water main break on the Bypass which has resulted in a partial lane closure.
The Warren County Water District is repairing a water main break at the 500 block of the U.S. 31W Bypass. The right southbound lane is closed while crews work on the repair. Officials say the repair could take several hours.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.