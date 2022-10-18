Water main break causes partial closure to Bypass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are on scene of a water main break on the Bypass which has resulted in a partial lane closure.

The Warren County Water District is repairing a water main break at the 500 block of the U.S. 31W Bypass. The right southbound lane is closed while crews work on the repair. Officials say the repair could take several hours.

The right SB lane of the Bypass (500 block) in front of Warren County Water District is closed as crews repair a main break. We anticipate this will take several hours, but crews will work as quickly and safely as possible. 💧 pic.twitter.com/ABWUEB9WYw — BG Municipal (@BGMU) October 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.