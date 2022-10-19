Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released.

We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing.

The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.

The autopsy report said the coroner couldn’t determine how Serenity died, but it did find that her death was consistent with a homicide.

Serenity was last seen in December of 2020. The 4-year-old’s extended family reported her missing at the end of 2021.

In February, officers found Serenity’s body in a wooded area near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

Serenity’s mother, Catherine McKinney, and her boyfriend, Dakota Hugh Hill, were charged with Serenity’s murder and abuse of a corpse in Bullitt County.

They face up to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
Jeremy W. Raines, 32 of Cave City
Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest

Latest News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: A Med Center Health Oncologist talks about the deadly disease
Pumpkin Alley decorated home
Trick-or-treating safety precautions from the BGPD
Source of Lost River suds was identified as coming from the Henkel plant.
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
It's day three of the search at the Bardstown farm.
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm